Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Up 8.3%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.55 and last traded at $35.55. 380,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 453,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 44,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,565,137.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,537,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,442,014 shares of company stock valued at $49,299,338 in the last 90 days. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Appian by 4.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Appian by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Appian by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

