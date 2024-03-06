Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 1,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Aptorum Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptorum Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptorum Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Aptorum Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

