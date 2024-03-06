Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.12

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $122.14 million and $30.70 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00064392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00023597 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00021406 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.