ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Bought by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 9.85% of ARS Pharmaceuticals worth $35,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SPRY. William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $890,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,747,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,760,591.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $890,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,747,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,760,591.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $34,113.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,494 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,260 shares of company stock worth $931,398 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY remained flat at $8.88 during midday trading on Wednesday. 278,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,132. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.