Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells $23,649.48 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $23,649.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,828.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arteris alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 3,242 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $18,446.98.

Arteris Price Performance

NASDAQ AIP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 89,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,628. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The company has a market cap of $263.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arteris

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arteris by 120.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 200,950 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arteris by 21.9% in the second quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the second quarter valued at $1,378,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the third quarter valued at $142,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.