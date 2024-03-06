Artesian Resources (ARTNA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

ARTNA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.82. 24,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,345. The company has a market capitalization of $368.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $58.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.36%.

In other Artesian Resources news, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $109,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,565.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $109,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,565.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $203,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,453.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 347.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 26.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARTNA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

