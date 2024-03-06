ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Trading 0.2% Higher

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.22. 3,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 71,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC raised its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the period. 42.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

