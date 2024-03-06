Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is RA Capital Management L.P.’s Largest Position

RA Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,719,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 505,802 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up approximately 19.8% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 18.59% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $1,003,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.7% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.7% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,802,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,036,000 after purchasing an additional 170,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 30.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $4.52 on Wednesday, hitting $146.03. The company had a trading volume of 94,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,017. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.52. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. The firm had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

