Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATXS opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. Astria Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $613.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATXS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at $58,923,286.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,923,286.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after buying an additional 545,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 473.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 1,364,141 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,151,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 570,546 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $6,463,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 551.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 404,784 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

