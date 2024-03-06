AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Down 7.6% Following Insider Selling

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 1,350,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 883,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Specifically, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,306,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,161,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,200. 24.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

AvePoint Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 148.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AvePoint by 97,940.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

