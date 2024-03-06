Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.76

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 149164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.
Aviva Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aviva
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.