Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.76

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 149164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Aviva Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

