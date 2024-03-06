Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.44 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $157.36 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $10.45 or 0.00015868 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004117 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00023771 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,869.44 or 1.00031987 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.12 or 0.00153558 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,242,750 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 138,222,244.29164085 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.95947756 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 422 active market(s) with $226,058,193.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.