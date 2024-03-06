Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 10,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $87,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,393,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,975,660.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $153,360.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 80,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $800,800.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $488,000.00.

Travelzoo Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of TZOO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. 105,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,613. The stock has a market cap of $124.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $10.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 137.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

