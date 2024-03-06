B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.27 and last traded at $18.06. 505,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,315,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 12.3 %

The company has a market cap of $722.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -143.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,023,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,174,000 after purchasing an additional 54,850 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 15.5% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after purchasing an additional 104,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 51,501.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,850,000 after buying an additional 702,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,922,000 after buying an additional 30,121 shares during the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

