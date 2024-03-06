BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.19

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.19 and last traded at $65.13, with a volume of 108870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.24.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,142.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

