Band Protocol (BAND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.90 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $329.68 million and approximately $11.90 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00003576 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 144,119,754 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,719,754 tokens. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

