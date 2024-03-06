Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,100 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 795,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 619,503 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,026,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 79,150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,691,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 161,127 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Barings BDC by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,589,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 87,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,371,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of BBDC stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,583. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Barings BDC had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $75.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.39%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.