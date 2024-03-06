Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager Purchases 20,000 Shares

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00.

Baytex Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TSE BTE traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,226,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,622. The stock has a market cap of C$3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.79. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$6.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.65.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

