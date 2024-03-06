bebe stores, inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:BEBE)

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
bebe stores Trading Down 1.7 %
BEBE opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. bebe stores has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.50.
About bebe stores
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than bebe stores
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying at New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.