bebe stores, inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:BEBE)

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

bebe stores Trading Down 1.7 %

BEBE opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. bebe stores has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

About bebe stores

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

