Benchmark (LON:BMK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.00

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 46.05 ($0.58), with a volume of 12428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.60).

Benchmark Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £336.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1,538.33, a P/E/G ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Benchmark Company Profile

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. It operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass and bream, salmon, and shrimp breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

