Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 1,188,000 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

On Thursday, January 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 740,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $22,214,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 344,569 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $10,057,969.11.

On Thursday, December 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24.

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

BRK-B stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $404.00. 3,839,491 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.17.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

