Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 234,194 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Formula One Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

FWONK stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,566. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $78.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Formula One Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after purchasing an additional 268,910 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73,369 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.