Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 234,194 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LLYVK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.25. 337,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,281. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,249,000.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

