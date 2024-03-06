BHP Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.72 (OTCMKTS:BHPLF)

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHPLF opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

