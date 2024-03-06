BHP Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.72 (OTCMKTS:BHPLF)

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
BHP Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BHPLF opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $35.60.
About BHP Group
