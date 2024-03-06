BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.44

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.44 per share by the mining company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
BHP Group has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years. BHP Group has a dividend payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BHP Group to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.
BHP Group Price Performance
NYSE BHP opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,272 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
