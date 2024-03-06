Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Update

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,100 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 526,700 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 237,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.75.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $116,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $73,142,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,143,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $61,866,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $62,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:BIO traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.25. 145,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,534. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.87. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $501.41.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.