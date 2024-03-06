Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Update

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,100 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 526,700 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 237,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.75.
View Our Latest Research Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories
Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $116,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $73,142,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,143,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $61,866,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $62,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance
NYSE:BIO traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.25. 145,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,534. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.87. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $501.41.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.
See Also
