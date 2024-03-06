bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Trading 12.9% Higher

Shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) traded up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37. 91,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 24,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

