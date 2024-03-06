bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Trading 12.9% Higher

Shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) traded up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37. 91,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 24,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than bioAffinity Technologies
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.