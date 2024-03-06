Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.53. 238,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 779,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of -0.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

