BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $819.68 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $66,003.28 or 1.00109806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $819.68 million and $968,213.41 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00016386 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00023793 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001735 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.71 or 0.00151237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 66,166.65597642 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $958,753.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

