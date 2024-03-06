Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $19.96 million and $79,715.65 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00135896 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00037678 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00021658 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003024 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

