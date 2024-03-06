Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $1,299.75 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $66,158.33 on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,299.75 billion and approximately $99.72 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.84 or 0.00614953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.59 or 0.00152039 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00045565 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,646,025 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

