Bitcoin SV Hits Market Capitalization of $2.00 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and $152.98 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $101.78 or 0.00153001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,522.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.30 or 0.00625806 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00053385 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,653,506 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

