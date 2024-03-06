BitTorrent-New (BTT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.67 Billion

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $128.59 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 51.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002268 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001686 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001608 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001331 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.0000018 USD and is down -8.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $224,815,226.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.