BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Major Shareholder Sells $8,598,260.00 in Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $8,598,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,326,476 shares in the company, valued at $82,659,692.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ BJRI traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.10 million, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.03 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJRI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

