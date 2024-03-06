Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BDTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,021. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 40,269 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

