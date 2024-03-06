Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $8,748,317.38 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $359,957.81.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,365,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,657,279. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Institutional Trading of Block

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Block by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Block by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Block by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Block by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

