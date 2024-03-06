BOX (NYSE:BOX) Given New $34.00 Price Target at UBS Group

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

BOX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,808,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,098. BOX has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.16, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $323,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,421,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,414,596.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,427,645 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

