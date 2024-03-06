Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BHFAM opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $18.15.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

