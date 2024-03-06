Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BHFAM opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $18.15.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
