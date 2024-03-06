Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.81. Approximately 91,814 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 42,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

