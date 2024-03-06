BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Trading 6.3% Higher

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 776,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,798,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTSG. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

BrightSpring Health Services ( NASDAQ:BTSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

