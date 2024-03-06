Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.7% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $105,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.7% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,129.45.
In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $7.25 on Wednesday, reaching $1,350.00. 4,234,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,568. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company has a market capitalization of $625.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,204.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1,015.91.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
