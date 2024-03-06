Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Position Lessened by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 1.0% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HSBC lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE BAM traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.34. 418,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,209. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 53.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.