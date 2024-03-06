Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Short Interest Up 7.5% in February

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

BRO traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.96. 392,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average is $73.98. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

