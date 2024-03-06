Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Short Interest Up 7.5% in February

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brown & Brown
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown
Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.0 %
BRO traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.96. 392,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average is $73.98. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Brown & Brown Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.
About Brown & Brown
Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.
Featured Stories
