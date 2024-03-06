BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) COO Sells $71,039.28 in Stock

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) COO Michal Handerhan sold 45,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $71,039.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,718,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BTCS Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTCS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 195,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,501. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.58. BTCS Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Get BTCS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTCS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BTCS stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of BTCS as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BTCS in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BTCS

About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.