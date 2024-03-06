Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Down 7.6%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.16. Approximately 140,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 822,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CABA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.