Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Down 7.6%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.16. Approximately 140,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 822,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CABA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter.
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.
