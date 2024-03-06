Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $4.17 on Wednesday, hitting $311.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,483. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.78 and a 12 month high of $320.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.63.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,889,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,107 shares of company stock valued at $40,217,826. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

