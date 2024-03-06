Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Short Interest Update

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CDNS stock traded up $6.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.86. The stock had a trading volume of 741,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,458. The company has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $192.78 and a 52-week high of $320.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.63.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,468,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,107 shares of company stock valued at $40,217,826. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

