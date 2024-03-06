Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Up 11.5% in February

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.12.

CPT stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,116. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.01. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $117.23.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

