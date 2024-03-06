Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.48

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$117.48 and last traded at C$117.24, with a volume of 375545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$116.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$109.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$104.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.3406308 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total transaction of C$4,911,490.50. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

