Canoo Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, March 8th (NYSE:GOEV)

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, March 8th. The 1-23 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

GOEV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 105,349,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,278,773. Canoo has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOEV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canoo from $1.50 to $0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Canoo from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOEV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Canoo by 745.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canoo by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 1,133.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

